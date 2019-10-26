Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.5-239.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.44 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $115,508.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at $64,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

