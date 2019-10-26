Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $87.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

