Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 150 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after acquiring an additional 121,475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,315.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,236,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.23.

In related news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,524,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,255,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,685 shares of company stock worth $22,465,629. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average is $182.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

