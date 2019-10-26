Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.23 Million

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $187.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.40 million and the highest is $188.20 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $186.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $771.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.90 million to $803.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,614.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 106.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 391,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 202,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 699.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,592,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 728,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 127,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

