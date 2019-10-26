Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 225,980 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 470,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5,004.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 161,459 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,302 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

