Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

PFS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 135,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,450. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Ursuline F. Foley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.