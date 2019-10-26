ProximaX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $332,921.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $332,921.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00200918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.74 or 0.01436588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00096436 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

