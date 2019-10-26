Prudential (LON:PRU) Given New GBX 1,835 Price Target at HSBC

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,088 ($27.28) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,627 ($21.26) to GBX 1,606 ($20.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,717.60 ($22.44).

Shares of LON PRU traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,391 ($18.18). The company had a trading volume of 10,121,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,450.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,584.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 16.45 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner purchased 25,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.15) per share, with a total value of £347,250 ($453,743.63). Also, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,381 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £13,810 ($18,045.21). Insiders purchased 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $36,142,741 in the last three months.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

