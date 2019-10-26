PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.PTC also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.95-2.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $67.75. 1,480,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,443 shares of company stock worth $433,569. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

