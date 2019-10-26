Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.16.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $38,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,667. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 885,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 387,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

