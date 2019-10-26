PulteGroup, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

