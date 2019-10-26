Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2,106.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

