Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Lowered by William Blair

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of K12 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:LRN opened at $21.48 on Friday. K12 has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $807.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.14.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in K12 during the second quarter valued at about $23,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in K12 by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after buying an additional 192,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in K12 by 582.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 190,225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in K12 by 35.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 134,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in K12 by 169.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 115,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

