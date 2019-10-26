Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Pretium Resources Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $17.75 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.