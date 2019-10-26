Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.32. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.05 by C($1.37). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,250.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,235.71.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,305.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.82. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$814.32 and a 12 month high of C$1,356.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,309.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,241.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion and a PE ratio of 68.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.319 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

