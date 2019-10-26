Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Ameresco Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of AMRC opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $686.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $1,600,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,498,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,730,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,037,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,603,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737 over the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ameresco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

