Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 55.08%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 313,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 102,211 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 326,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

