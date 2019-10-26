Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Reduced by Analyst

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,900,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,932,000 after purchasing an additional 130,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.