QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.