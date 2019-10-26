Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Source Capital by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Source Capital news, VP Steven T. Romick acquired 1,665 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,439.50. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SOR opened at $37.09 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $39.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

