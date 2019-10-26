Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 138,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.54 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

