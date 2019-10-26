Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,732,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after buying an additional 989,905 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after buying an additional 1,624,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,373,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

