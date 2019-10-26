Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.21.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $173.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $176.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

