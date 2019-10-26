Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

