Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after purchasing an additional 462,682 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Starbucks by 87.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.