Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,573 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 2.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 8.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 65,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ABB by 2.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Societe Generale lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

NYSE ABB opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $21.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. ABB’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

