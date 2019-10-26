Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

