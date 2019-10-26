Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 896 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,426,314,000 after purchasing an additional 183,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

NYSE:NKE opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,945 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,893 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

