Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $344,697.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.01493806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00101405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, GOPAX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

