Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 94,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 650.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 652,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,468. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

