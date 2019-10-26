Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 132,328 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 373,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

QHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Quorum Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $442.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 372,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 310,554 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 582.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

