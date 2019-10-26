QV Equities (ASX:QVE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.99 ($0.70) and last traded at A$1.00 ($0.71), 341,873 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.00 ($0.71).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.03. The company has a market cap of $275.34 million and a P/E ratio of 29.26.

In related news, insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,375.00 ($17,996.45). Also, insider Eamonn Roles purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$30,030.00 ($21,297.87). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,665 shares of company stock valued at $90,879.

About QV Equities (ASX:QVE)

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

