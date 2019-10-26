Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 70,183 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.15% of UGI worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of UGI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $48.19 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

