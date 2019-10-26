Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $24,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $57.92 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.