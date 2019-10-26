Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 258.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,718 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $249.27 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $269.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

