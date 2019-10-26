Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,397 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $1,564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Welltower by 32.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,906 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

