Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $21.09 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,114,815 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,092,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of HP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 645.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 6,644,860 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in HP by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after buying an additional 3,632,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $213,054,000 after buying an additional 1,142,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,211,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $129,146,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,626,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

