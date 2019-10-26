RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.63, approximately 19,188 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 29,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.72.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

