Raymond James Boosts Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target to $42.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $76,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 205.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

