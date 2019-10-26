Raymond James Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after purchasing an additional 347,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.