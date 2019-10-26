Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 795.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.28.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

