Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $171.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $172.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.85.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,133 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

