Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,051,000 after purchasing an additional 335,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,296,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,956,000 after purchasing an additional 221,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,645,000 after purchasing an additional 897,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $118.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.