Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTN stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $215.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

