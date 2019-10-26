RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Financial Contrast

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

This table compares RCI Hospitality and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $165.75 million 1.14 $21.71 million $2.18 9.05 FAT Brands $18.37 million 2.97 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Volatility & Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. RCI Hospitality pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RCI Hospitality and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 9.09% 13.51% 6.32% FAT Brands -18.01% -64.26% -6.26%

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. It also operates restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.