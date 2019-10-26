RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get RDI Reit alerts:

Shares of LON RDI opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.67 million and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.36. RDI Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $4.00. RDI Reit’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.