RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $13.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RealReal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get RealReal alerts:

REAL stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 2,774,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,815. RealReal has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.