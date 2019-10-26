Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.20. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 1,327 shares.

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.34 per share, for a total transaction of $76,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

