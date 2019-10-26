RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.86

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as low as $15.20. RECKITT BENCKIS/S shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 130,319 shares trading hands.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.76.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

