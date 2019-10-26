RED (RED) Market Capitalization Reaches $780,754.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, RED has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $780,754.00 and approximately $24,073.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00609344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011065 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

